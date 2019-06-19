Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen joins cannabis company Intelicanna

Israeli singer Aviv Geffen poses during a photocall to promote his Germany tour, in Berlin January 13, 2009.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES EISELE)
Veteran Israeli rock singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen has joined a growing list of high-profile Israelis joining the country's expanding medical cannabis industry.
Geffen, a leading figure in Israeli music for almost three decades, has joined Israeli medical-grade cannabis producer Intelicanna, formerly Tefen, as a marketing, image and branding consultant.
The singer will receive 100,000 share options in the Tel Aviv-listed company after joining, valued at NIS 6.61 per share.
"Naturally, many cannabis companies came to meet me, but Intelicanna has brought together a group of brilliant people with knowledge, experience, abilities and a real vision," said Geffen.
"I am joining the medical cannabis revolution that is sweeping everyone together with it - patients, regulators, politicians, investment giants and, of course, pharmaceutical companies."
Geffen will participate in the company's business development meetings and work to promote the company and its products through the media, Intelicanna said.
The global medical cannabis market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2017, and is projected to soar in value to $28b. by 2024, according to a recent report by Energias Market Research. In January, the Israeli government approved exports of domestically-grown medical cannabis to the worldwide legal market.
Several well-known Israeli officials have joined the medical cannabis industry in recent months, including former prime ministers Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak, former Israel Police chief Yohanan Danino, former health minister Dan Naveh and ex-IDF project director for Iran issues, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon.
