The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli start-up aims to create cities without parking tickets

The founders want to use their military engineering experience to create smart cities, in which free spaces can be easily identified and paid for, saving drivers time and avoiding fines.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 2, 2020 19:12
A parking attendant writes a ticket in front of parked cars in Zurich, Switzerland (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
A parking attendant writes a ticket in front of parked cars in Zurich, Switzerland
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
From Tel Aviv to New York, the painful hunt for city-center parking spots can prove enough to enrage even the most patient drivers among us.
Some reports estimate New York City drivers spend a staggering average of 107 hours – more than four days – searching for parking every year. In some cases, drivers looking for parking spots can even amount to one-third of all urban traffic.
While the nearest vacant parking spot might be just around the corner or located on a parallel street, we still lack the smart-city technologies to find out.
Driven by their own growing frustration over time spent searching for parking and costly tickets, one group of leading Israeli optoelectronic engineers decided to leave high-paying jobs in the defense industry and contribute their military expertise to the civilian sector by tackling their parking problems.
Together, they co-founded Wisesight in 2016, an intelligent-parking technology start-up based near the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Their vision? To make the world of parking far more orderly and create an urban future without parking tickets.
Wisesight CEO Akiva Armon/ Credit LIAT MANDELWisesight CEO Akiva Armon/ Credit LIAT MANDEL
“All the cities in the world have the same desire to be smart cities. We’re talking about the fourth industrial revolution, where everything will be digital,” Wisesight CEO Akiva Armon, a former Duvdevan combat soldier and father of four, told The Jerusalem Post. “Why shouldn’t parking spaces in cities, which constitute 15 to 20% of all urban property, be managed digitally?”
Wisesight’s parking solution requires the installation of simple cameras on streetlight poles, which can identify vacant parking spaces nearby and the identity of parked vehicles. The company connects to smartphone parking applications, widely used by Israeli drivers, to identify whether the driver has paid and to send a text-message reminder if necessary.
After three years of operations, the start-up has already partnered with large Israeli towns, including Kfar Saba and Ashdod, and is starting to implement its technology in Jerusalem, Haifa and Ramat Gan, as well as several American cities, Armon said. “Collaborations have already been rolled out with leading parking apps Pango and Cellopark to enable automatic or easy payment.
“The solution is the shared interest for all of us – drivers and municipalities,” he said. “The municipalities’ reputations are improved as they embrace smart-city technologies, and their income is doubled or tripled just by sending SMS messages to those not paying.”
Given the high turnover of vehicles in each parking spot and limited teams of parking inspectors, Armon said only one out of 20 parking violations are caught by municipalities. Big-data analysis has demonstrated that significantly increasing driver payments through intelligent-parking solutions would far exceed revenue accrued from fines, he said.
“We are creating a situation where the world is simpler for everyone; whoever still doesn’t pay takes a risk,” Armon said. “It’s a victory for the driver, who finds a parking space and doesn’t need to receive a ticket.”
The development of parking-related technologies has largely focused on the ability to identify free spaces, enforcing payments and managing large parking lots. According to Armon, Wisesight is targeting all three aspects, and it “needs to interest” the largest industry players.
“I believe that the largest companies will start approaching us in the coming year,” he said. “What we are doing is a revolution in this field, and we are changing the mindset. It’s going to be very interesting in the near future.”
As Wisesight’s solution gains traction, the company has continued to grow, tripling its size annually since it was established. Today, it employs 15 staff members in Israel, six in the Philippines and has representatives in the United States and Europe.
The technology, Armon said, will remain relevant as autonomous vehicles become a common sight on our roads and smart-city developments transform our cities.
“Autonomous cars also need to park somewhere,” he said. “If we are automatically managing the resource of parking spaces, it helps autonomous vehicles, and we know how to do it. We want to give a service to citizens, to make life simpler and easier.”


Tags high tech israeli innovation innovation parking shortage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies