Israeli startup TriEye partners with Porsche to create autonomous tech

The SWIR sensing technology developed by TriEye was manufactured to enhance visibility in unfavorable weather and night-time conditions.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 2, 2020 14:54
Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli tech startup TriEye will be partnering with German automotive manufacturer Porsche to further revolutionize their Short-Wave Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology, with the hopes of advancing the performance of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles developed by the tech startup.
The SWIR sensing technology developed by TriEye was manufactured to enhance visibility in unfavorable weather and night-time conditions. The technology itself is mainly used and developed to guide autonomous vehicles through low-visibility situations that would ordinarily disrupt these independent systems from working properly.
The main issue surrounding the use of autonomous automobiles and relying solely on sensing systems found within these types of vehicles, is that when visibility is limited during travel, even the addition and combinations of radar, LIDAR and standard cameras still cannot always accurately or clearly detect and identify objects on the road. Therefore, TriEye incorporated SWIR sensing technology into their systems to combat this issue, something that Porsche has recognized and determined to be worth an investment - identifying TriEye's CMOS-based SWIR camera as an important component for future endeavors manufacturing autonomous vehicle options.
ADAS systems themselves are expected to operate under a multitude of scenarios. Therefore, in light of the emergence of these new technologies, major car manufacturers around the world have started to merge these advanced sensing solutions into their mass-production repotoire - financially backing suitable tech companies around the world to solve these complicated engineering equations head on.
“Our collaboration with Porsche has been exceptional from day one, and we look forward to growing this potential,” said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye. “The fact that Porsche, a leading car manufacturer, has decided to invest in TriEye and evaluate TriEye’s CMOS-based SWIR camera to help further improve Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a significant vote of confidence in our technology.”
The formulation of this new partnership follows the August announcement that TriEye decided to expand its Series A funding, which is led by Intel Capital, with contributed investments by Porsche Ventures, Marius Nacht and existing investor Grove Ventures.
TriEye founders - from left to right - Prof. Uriel Levy -CTO, Avi Bakal -CEO and Omer Kapach - VP Research and DevelopmentTriEye founders - from left to right - Prof. Uriel Levy -CTO, Avi Bakal -CEO and Omer Kapach - VP Research and Development


