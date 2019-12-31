The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli terror victims file massive NIS 20 billion suit against Arab Bank

The attacks include the 1995 Beit Lid Junction suicide bombing, the 1996 Dizengoff Center suicide attack and the 2002 Netanya Park Hotel Passover bombing, in which a total of 65 Israelis were killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 12:13
A press photographer pictures the damage to the Hotel Park in Netanya in 2002. A Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up in the hotel killing 30 people (photo credit: REUTERS)
A press photographer pictures the damage to the Hotel Park in Netanya in 2002. A Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up in the hotel killing 30 people
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Some 1,132 Israeli terror victims filed a lawsuit on Tuesday for NIS 20 billion against the Arab Bank PLC for allegedly cooperating, supporting and assisting terrorist attacks against Israel. 

The lawsuit followed a previous one filed in the US in 2004, following which the victims received $1 billion in compensation in a deal signed last year. Those victims had dual US-Israeli citizenship. 

The suit on Tuesday was filed in the Jerusalem District Court against the bank, which is based in Amman, Jordan, and operates some 600 branches around the world. The suit claims that the bank actively supported terrorist attacks against Israel between 1995 and 2005 carried out by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Fatah and other Palestinian terrorist organizations. 

The attacks mentioned in the suit include the 1995 suicide bombing at the Beit Lid Junction, which claimed the lives of 22 Israelis, a series of suicide attacks against buses which killed scores of Israelis, the 1996 suicide attack outside the Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv which killed 13 people and the 2002 bombing of the Park Hotel in Netanya on Passover night which killed 30. 

The suit was filed by attorneys Gilad Markman and Benjamin Pearlman. 


