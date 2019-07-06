Israeli tinder con-artist complains of being made into a 'monster'

The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

29-year-old Shimon Yehuda Hayut, who legally changed his name to Simon Leviev, denied all allegations against him as a tinder con-artist who allegedly received large sums of money from women he was seeing, Mako reported on Friday.

Speaking from Greece, where he is waiting before being extradited to Israel, Leviev argued that despite the media attempting to portary him as a "monster" "we will deal in court with everything and it will all turn out well."

When asked why he changed his name to Leviev, which might seem as an attempt to pass himself as a relative of Lev Leviev - He argued that he has a legal right to change his name into any name he likes, including that of the reporter asking him questions if he feels like it.

Hayut was able to enter and leave Israel various times using a false passport, which was the reason he was arrested in Greece, and had been active in Poland, the U.S. and Norway using various identities before his arrest in June 28.

Cecilie Schroder Fjellhoy, a Norwegian citizen who currently lives in London, was troubled to discover that the man she had been dating for months, Simon Leviev, hadn't paid her back a sum of $500,000 that she loaned him.

She was comfortable giving him the money because, with a private jet, a bodyguard and a secretary - he appeared to be a wealthy businessman able to repay the money. Their dates took her to Amsterdam and Oslo where she was treated to a life of luxury, indicating she was dating a man of substantial wealth.

"Everything I thought he was, was a lie," Fjellhoy said.

Hauyt claimed in the Mako interview that in relationships people might suffer heartbreak and that "these women were flown around and had a good time at my expense."

He further claimed that even if he had taken money from women, the sums would not have been enough to finance such a life-style which included various flights to the U.S. using a private plane.

He is also suspected of illegally obtaining 10 million NIS from Israeli businessmen who, the report said, "are looking for him as well."

