Israeli tour guide dies in tragic hiking accident in Georgia

Uri Bar died July 1 in Georgia.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF BAR FAMILY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Uri Bar, an Israeli who had been working in Georgia as a tour guide for the past few years, was found dead Monday near the border between Georgia and Russia, Maariv
reported Wednesday.
Local authorities spent hours searching for Bar after his tour group reported him missing, and found his body later that evening. Bar likely slipped into a gorge in the Kazabgi region during a sunrise hike.
Bar, 58, was a Navy captain for 25 years who was discharged for early retirement at 43. He lived in Haifa, working as a ventilation systems engineer, before moving to Georgia two years ago to work on a project for the international defense electronics company Elbit Systems.
"He said it was a shame to live in this beautiful country without traveling, [so] he left Elbit and began to guide trips in Georgia," his daughter, Zohar Golan, told Maariv. "He was a man who loved freedom."
Bar, 58, is survived by six children and his wife Meira, who also worked as a tour guide in Georgia.
The Israeli consulate in Georgia and the Department for Israelis Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been working with the family since Bar was pronounced missing, and are transporting Bar's body, which he requested be donated to scientific research, to Israel, where it will arrive Thursday.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>