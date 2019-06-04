Israeli tourism rises 11% bringing in billions in revenue

HUNDREDS OF tourists walk towards Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Israeli tourism continued to rise in May with an 11% increase compared to last year.
"The May 2019 tourism statistics continue the consistent upward momentum and record-breaking trend in incoming tourism to Israel," stated Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.
"As a continuation of the growth trend, we are also developing infrastructures and I am pleased that the National Infrastructure Committee has today approved the cable-car project in Jerusalem that will greatly enhance the tourist experience", he added, referring to the controversial project
that environmentalists and historians have derided as unnecessary.
Tourism revenue also grew, reaching NIS 2.1 billion in May, and almost NIS 9.7 billion from January to May 2019.
Approximately 440,000 tourist entries were recorded in May 2019 according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, an 11.1% increase from 2018 and a 26.8% increase compared to May 2017.
From January to May 2019, 1.899 million tourist were recorded entering the Jewish state, an 8.3% increase compared to last year.
Most tourists arrive by airplane with others arriving by land. In both cases, there was an increase.
