Israeli tourist, 23, declared missing in Indonesia

Israeli tourist Aviv Meshil, 23, was reported missing on Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia after going out to sea surfing on Monday and not returning, Maariv reported.
Although there are no official diplomatic relations between Israel and Indonesia, the consular department of the Foreign Ministry has asked for assistance in locating Meshil and is monitoring the Indonesian authorities' efforts to locate him.
In addition, international search-and-rescue company MAGNUS are also aiding efforts.
Meshil's sister, Rotem, wrote in a Facebook post, "Due to the diplomatic relations between Israel and Indonesia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs finds it difficult to help us, and the American Embassy is helping us to a small extent (we have citizenship). In addition, Magnus Search and Rescue are helping. If anyone has information about [Aviv], about where he can be found, or anything that can help me and my whole family we will be grateful."
