Israeli tourists take selfies with Sara Netanyahu in Athens

Israeli tourists visiting the famed Acropolis in Athens, Greece, were surprised by the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a tweet released by Israel Cohen of Kol-Baramah.Upon being surprised by Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli tourists asked to take selfies and pictures with her. While the prime minister was in the country to sign a tripartite gas deal between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Sara Netanyahu was busy visiting the Chabad-Lubabivitch center in Athens, in addition to visiting Israeli tourists walking along the streets of Athens. Netanyahu's trip was cut short due to security concerns following the assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike in Baghdad on Janurary 2. The US decision to assassinate Soleimani has sent strong reverberations throughout the region, prompting the IDF and other security services to raise their level of readiness in the event of retaliation against Israeli targets.