Israeli watchdog accuses Facebook of promoting Palestinian terrorism

An Israeli watchdog group has accused Facebook of being an accomplice to terror for its continued refusal to shut down the official Fatah Facebook page.



Palestinian Media Watch on Tuesday released a report documenting dozens of incidents in which Fatah used its page to promote violence, glorify murderers of Israelis and bolster terrorists as role models.

The nearly 45-page report is the second of its kind. A first report was published in February 2019 that tracked Fatah’s Facebook activity the year before. Both reports were sent to Facebook.According to PMW’s CEO Itamar Marcus, the first report was not only reviewed by the social networking site, but Marcus had a 45-minute conversation with the company’s director of Facebook’s global counterterrorism policy team, Brian Fishman, about its findings.“During our conversation, I emphasized that every time Fatah posts a new terror message on Facebook encouraging violence or presenting murderers as role models, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are given more motivation to kill Israelis,” Marcus told The Jerusalem Post. “Having brought the issue to their attention, Facebook still chooses to do nothing to stop it.“Their willingness to ignore the role they are playing in Fatah's terror promotion is incomprehensible,” he said. “Whereas in 2018 Facebook was an unwitting accomplice in Fatah’s terror promotion, Facebook is Fatah’s partner by choice in 2019.Marcus said that PMW notified Facebook in real-time about many of these terror-promoting posts during the first half of 2019, but Facebook chose to reject its complaints.“Facebook has closed accounts of many extremist groups and other terror promoters, but even though Fatah's terror promotion clearly violates Facebook's Community Standards, Facebook has chosen to look the other way and let Fatah terror promotion be nurtured on its platform,” he said. “Given the importance of social media in disseminating hate and promoting terror in today’s world, Facebook is now a prime terror promoter for Fatah.”In fact, in 2005, the UN Security Council warned about the link between glorifying terror and terror attacks when it unanimously passed resolution 1624, which included the following: “[The UN is] condemning also in the strongest terms the incitement of terrorist acts and repudiating attempts at the justification or glorification (apologie) of terrorist acts that may incite further terrorist acts.”Further, at least three mass shootings this year — including the mosque killings in Christchurch, New Zealand, the synagogue shooting in Poway, Calif., and the El Paso shooting — have been announced in advance on social media sites, often accompanied by racist writings that seem engineered to go viral on the internet.“Social media companies didn’t realize the role their platforms can have for terrorism,” Fishman said in a talk delivered Monday at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism conference in Herzliya. But he said there has been a sea change.“Social media companies are now focused on this problem,” he said, but “we don’t always know what to do.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });