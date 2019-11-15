NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli winter set to arrive fashionably late, as always

This weekend is set to be rainy and cold, with meteorologists warning of floods in streams and trails in southern and eastern Israel, with possible thunderstorms ahead.

Rain in Jerusalem October 15 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rain in Jerusalem October 15 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The heat wave that has been torturing Israelis since the beginning of the month is expected to end in the coming days, and local rainfall combined with sharp declines in temperature are expected this weekend.
The weather forecaster at Beit Dagan Meteorological Service, Anna Pavlov, said there will be a five- to seven- degree drop in temperatures. Heat levels in Tel Aviv are expected to reach 25 degrees, in Jerusalem 21, in Haifa 24, in the Kinneret 28, in Be'er Sheva 26 and in Eilat 28.
At the same time, local rainfall is expected in the north and in the center of the country, gradually spreading from there to the northern Negev. The meteorological service warns of rivers flooding in the south and in the east of Israel.
On Saturday, there will be another slight decrease in temperature, and local rainfall will continue from the north of the country down to the northern Negev, with possible thunderstorms on the horizon. Toward evening, the rain is expected to gradually weaken and cease.
On Sunday, a slight increase in heat is expected, along with eastern winds. On Monday, the heat will drop slightly and continue to blow winds in from the east.
Climate Change Dept. Manager at Beit Dagan Meteorological Service, Dr. Amos Porat, said that on most days since the beginning of the month, temperatures of more than 30 degrees were recorded in many parts of the country, excluding mountainous areas. No temperature records were set in November, but Porat noted that the sequence of hot days was exceptional.
In the first two days of November, Porat said temperatures were close to average, but since November 3, there has been a gradual warming, and to date, temperatures measured in the coastal plain, in the northern Negev and northern valleys have reached maximum temperatures of 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. In the Jordan Valley and in the Arava, maximum temperature reached 30 to 35 degrees. And in the mountains, they reached 23 to 27 degrees.
The data does show that compared to past years, having 10 to 11 hot days in November is unusual. Such a sequence of temperatures higher than 28 degrees in the coastal plain, lowlands, Negev and northern valleys occurred in November only twice in the last 70 years: in 1962 and 2010.
Translated by Idan Zonshine.


Tags winter weather rain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Editor's Notes: A Gaza report card By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by