Israeli youth orchestra heading to Carnegie Hall

The old punch line of “practice, practice, practice” in answer to how one gets to Carnegie Hall has proven true for Jerusalem’s Hassadna Youth Wind Orchestra.The 50-piece teen orchestra, consisting of high school students, is one of six ensembles from around the world selected to perform at the New York International Music Festival taking place at the renowned New York venue in April. Conducted by Sagit Mazuz, Hassadna will compete with orchestras from the Czech Republic, Poland and the US.“The festival will take our young musicians on an unforgettable musical and human journey. It will be special for us to represent Israel in the most beautiful way we know,’’ said the orchestra’s artistic director Ronit Berman.“All the greatest musicians in the world played at Carnegie Hall. I cannot believe that we will be next in line. I cannot wait to step on stage with my friends,’’ said 18-year-old clarinetist Naor Akuba.
The orchestra is still trying to complete raising the funding to attend the competition. To make a donation, go here or contact Ronit Berman, ronit@hassadna.com.
