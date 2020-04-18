Israelis are adhering to Health Ministry guidelines - survey

Most Israelis are adhering to the Health Ministry’s restrictions and are finding ways to cope with coronavirus, a new survey by the Health Ministry shows.According to the data, 95% of Israelis are careful to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes. Those who do not, say they either are unafraid of being infected (2%), are bothered by masks (2%) or do not understand the requirement (1%). Moreover, the survey found that 93% of Israelis are careful to maintain a 2-meter distance between themselves and others who are not members of their family or who live with them. The majority who do not adhere to this guideline say it is because “it is impossible in the public places that I go.”Some 89% of Israelis have started washing their hands every time they come in from outside. However, 4% say they wear gloves instead and 7% say they have trouble remembering to wash.The least percentage of Israelis are careful about the rule of traveling only 100 meters from their homes except to get food or medicine. Only 81% say they are diligent about this guideline. Rather, 16% say it is not possible because they have other needs. Two percent said they do travel further, but they are careful and do not believe they will get infected. Only 1% said they do not understand the restriction. Equally difficult for the public has been separating from their parents and grandparents. Some 81% say that they have managed to separate physically but still maintain contact with their elderly relatives. However, 19% say that either the separation has caused harm to their elderly relatives, who are now unable to properly access food and medicine, or that despite digital means they are struggling to maintain these relationships.The survey was conducted on April 14. The ministry polled 673 Jewish Israelis over the age of 18, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.