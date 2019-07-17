12 Israelis arrested on charges of gang-raping 19-year-old tourist in Cyprus

Rape [illustration] 370.
Cyprus police is investigating a complaint by a 19-year-old tourist who was allegedly raped by a dozen Israelis at an Ayia Napa hotel, Maariv reported
on Wednesday.
The woman is meant to undergo a medical examination and the investigation is being handled by Famagusta police.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the investigation and Counsel Yossef Wurmbrand in Nicosia is in touch with the detained men and their families.
The young woman is a British citizen, Haaretz reported. The 12 alleged offenders will be brought before a Judge on Thursday.
