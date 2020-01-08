Israelis brace for another round of dangerous flooding

Winter rains have returned, along with flooding, roadblocks and widespread traffic jams.However, it would seem that emergency services and local authorities have learned a lesson from previous winter struggles, which resulted in the deaths of four people, as this year's campaign is being conducted with the use of increased forces.Police began blocking roads in the north from fears of flooding while Israel Railways attempted to resume service following reported disruptions, as the Haifa track was flooded."Due to significant weather conditions, residents are asked not to leave their homes. There are many city blocks and municipal staff working in collaboration with security forces and first responders in the area. You can contact the municipal hotline 106. More updates later," the Nahariya's municipality's Facebook page says.To add to the winter woes, lower altitude areas of Mount Hermon are expected to receive around 10cm of snowfall Wednesday night, and there are reports of the weather continuing into the next day. Snow also fell in the Golan Heights, where educational institutions were evacuated due to stacked snow and weather conditions.On Thursday, rainfall is expected to fall in episodes accompanied by thunderstorms, mainly in the northern and center districts of Israel. There have also been flood warnings in the regions surrounding the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, and a severe fear of flooding in the coastal plains and lowlands.In response to the impending weather, the fire and rescue commissioner ordered operational reinforcements to all fire stations around - including regional drones, the diving unit Lahava and a provision of volunteer units on full alert.Tzfat municipality reports that heavy rain has been decreasing since nightfall. Last night, the municipality conducted a status assessment and even carried out cleaning of all drainage channels. In addition, the municipality distribution of heating equipment for the elderly and welfare supporters.With regards to life-saving operations, the first responders in the region have been quite busy.In Haifa, Megen David Adom staff helped rescue a driver who was stuck inside his car within a deep puddle on Ha'atzmaut Street, using an MDA Jeep and a towing cable - it was later discovered that the victim was a doctor at one of the city's hospitals.In Nahariya, the fire department rescued fifteen kindergartners in addition to staff following the flooding of the school.Following the disaster of the elevator in Tel Aviv, The Fire and Rescue Commission warned that in the event of floods, do not use parking lots or floors below ground level, and do not use elevators located below ground level.Residents who reside on ground floors are advised to move immediately to safe places above ground level in the event of a flood.The Israeli police are also preparing for the inclement weather and are preparing by beefing up rescue units by strengthening the forces of police, firefighters and volunteers - who would be deployed in the event of torrential downpours. Police and air rescue units will also be on high alert until the weather subsides.In addition, special preparations have been made by the Tel Aviv municipality to combat potential flooding disasters. City staff have placed sandbags in neighborhood most likely to be affected by flooding, and have cleaned receptors and drainage channels to accommodate the large onset of rain.The municipality is also organizing evacuation plans for residents, and if necessary, they will place containers of survival equipment around the area, open training centers for residents and strengthen response positions at the municipal center.Translated by Zachary Keyser.