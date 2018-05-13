Israelis celebrate in the streets after Eurovision victory

People celebrate the winning of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 by Israel's Netta Barzilai with her song "Toy" , Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

Thousands of Israelis gathered to celebrate in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square late Saturday night after Israel's Netta Barzilai won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest final in Lisbon, Portugal.



Israel was ranked in second place in the betting charts, but ultimately trounced the other competitors, taking 529 points overall, to Cyprus's 436, in second place.





Speaking to the Kan public broadcaster after her win, the singer said it proved that "you don't have to look or sound or think like a standard winner... do what you want, do what makes you feel good.""Netta, you brought a lot of honor to the State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. "Next year in Jerusalem!"Amy Spiro contributed to this story.