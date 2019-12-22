Israelis flock to watch new Saudi film, leading to Saudi appreciation



فلم المرشحة المثالية للمخرجة السعودية هيفاء منصور افتتح مهرجان الأفلام النسوية في إسرائيل. استطلعتنا اراء الجمهور الإسرائيلي الذي شاهد الفلم. ما هي رسالتهم للشعب السعودي وما رأيهم في إمكانية زيارة المملكة؟

Israelis flocked to enjoy the first day of Hanukkah by watching the recently-made Saudi film The Perfect Candidate by Haifaa al-Mansour, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. The film was chosen to open the first women's film festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The movie is also due to be shown in the country by the Lev Cinema chain starting in March.Taking the excited responses of the movie goers and placing them online in Arabic on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs got some very warm responses from Saudi users who were impressed and delighted by the interest Israelis showed in their culture.“How is it possible Israelis love Saudi Arabia more than the Palestinians?” One Saudi user wondered.“We are much closer to you than you think,” the Israelis told their Saudi friends, and heaped praise on the film and its director.The Perfect Candidate tells the story of a female medical doctor who decides to run for political office. It is a comedy-drama which focuses on the changes in women’s rights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had opened a virtual embassy to help bring Israeli culture and issues closer to residents of the kingdom.