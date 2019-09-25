Israelis love to travel to Sinai and Turkey; the govt. advises against it

In advance of the upcoming holidays, the PMO's Counter-terrorism Bureau is warning Israelis to stay away from two of their favorite vacation destinations: Sinai and Turkey.



As it does each year before the holidays, the bureau issued travel warnings this week, with four different levels of warnings, ranging from the least severe – where it is recommended to refrain from all but necessary travel – to the most severe: refraining from all travel and leaving the area immediately.

The bureau has placed 45 different countries, out of the 195 states in the world, on the list, meaning that it has ascertained that 23% of the world’s countries, or a part of those countries, are not recommended – at the minimum – for anything but vital travel for Israelis. Sinai , where tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to visit next month, has the most severe travel warning. “It is recommended that Israelis there should immediately leave the area and return to Israel,” read the warning. “Families of Is there should contact them and update them on this warning. In addition, the National Security Council strongly recommends all those wishing to leave for Sinai to refrain from doing so.”Sinai has a “Level 1” warning, as do 12 other countries or regions, including Southern Thailand, Chechnya, the southern Philippines Islands of Mindanao and Sulu, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, northern Nigeria, Libya, Lebanon, the Kashmir region in India, Yemen and Afghanistan.Turkey has a warning level of 2, with Israelis advised to avoid travel there and to leave as soon as possible. Those Israelis in Turkey are advised to stay away from busy tourist sites.Other countries with this level of warning – high concrete threat potential – include parts of Indonesia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Mauritania, Mali, parts of Mozambique, Malaysia , Niger , Sengal , Pakistan, western Chad, Tunisia, and parts of Kenya, including Nairobi.The full travel advisory, in Hebrew, can be seen at the following website: http://www.nsc.gov.il/he/Travel-Warnings/Pages/tishrei.aspx , and phone inquiries should be directed to 02-666-7407.

