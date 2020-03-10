Israelis purchase 35 times more disinfect gel due to coronavirus



Israelis have been stocking up on fresh meat, disinfectant gel, and canned goods as the novel coronavirus epidemic led to the country demanding all who enter it be sent to a two week quarantine period, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The report claimed sales of disinfect gel increased by 3500%, causing shortage of the product and urgent requests by shop owners to manufactures to increase production.



Israel is thought to have high levels of food availability and production and the report seems to indicate people are preparing for a worst case scenario.