Israelis to rally in solidarity with US Jews against antisemitism

“The Israeli solidarity event is intended to send a message of support to US Jews, especially following the most recent attack in Monsey,” event organizers wrote in a press release.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 4, 2020 08:18
As New Yorkers participate in the No Hate. No Fear march against antisemitism this Sunday, Israelis will gather in Jerusalem and rally in solidarity. The Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have organized the event in Jerusalem.
The Jerusalem rally will begin at the Jewish Agency Courtyard and 400 Israelis are expected to participate. Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs Deputy Director Hagay Elitzur will be in attendance, according to an event press release.
On Sunday, across the Atlantic, in New York participants will gather in Foley Square and will march from over the Brooklyn Bridge to Cadman Plaza.
“When antisemitism strikes our community, we stand up and stand together,” New York march organizers wrote on Facebook. “The 1.5 million Jews of our great city and region will not stand down.”
They added, “We will not be intimidated. We invite New Yorkers of every background to stand with us and say no to hate and no to fear.”
In preparation for the march, organizers created graphics to be posted on social media with the hashtags #JewishandProud, #StandTogether and #NoHateNoFear, which were published on the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Inc website.

Following the announcement of the New York solidarity march, the New York Times published an op-ed entitled "It’s an Old and Insidious Hatred. And New Yorkers Can’t Stand for It." in support of the New York march.
“New York has been indelibly shaped” by Jews the op-ed, which was authored by the newspaper’s editorial board, noted.


