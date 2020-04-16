Israelis underestimating gravity of gov't surveillance, expert warns

The Israeli public is underestimating the gravity of the surveillance system enforced by the Israeli government as part of the measures undertaken to contrast the coronavirus emergency, Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and the head of the institute’s Media Reform Program and Democracy in the Information Age Program explained in an online briefing organized by the Jerusalem Press Club on Thursday.Shwartz Altshuler expressed concern over the government’s decision to allow the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) to track citizens’ phones without their authorization. The Shin Bet is using a system that is normally used for anti-terrorism activities to track the movements of those who were later discovered infected with the virus and at the same time of detecting and warning those who had come in contact with them. “Israelis have a high level of trust in national security organizations. Moreover, we put so much [of the] taxpayers' money in these organizations and we create such unbelievable technologies that people ask themselves why shouldn’t they be used in a time of crisis,” Shwartz Altshuler said, answering a question from The Jerusalem Post.“The Israeli public is not aware of their right to privacy as citizens in other countries are, maybe it is not in our culture, we consider ourselves very open,” she added.However, according to the expert, the result is alarming.“I believe that there is not enough understanding of the level of control and power that someone who can create this massive surveillance and the AI-based analysis of all these big data can have in their hands and this bothers me,” she highlighted.Shwartz Altshuler opened the briefing stating that she does believe that in the time of a pandemic it makes sense to use any technological mean available to fight it and the right of privacy might be infringed upon.“It is a matter of proportionality and supervision, also because we can assume that the technologies used are going to stay with us for quite a long time even after the emergency is over, if we look for example at what happened after September 11,” she said, pointing out that among democratic nations Israel is the one that has positioned itself to the more extreme side of the spectrum regarding the harshness of the surveillance measures.The IDI scholar pointed out that while for example in South Korea the authorities did not use the army or the police to track citizens and ensured a certain level of transparency by notifying people when their phones were tracked and by designing a clear procedure to appeal the order to enter quarantine, this has not happened in Israel.She added that the fact that the secret services are the organization carrying out the surveillance also makes it very hard to hold them accountable to what happens to the collected data, including whether they are to be erased at the end of the coronavirus crisis.While the government sponsored the creation of the app Hamagen, which ensures that the data collected stay inside the person’s personal device while also allowing its owner to be notified if they were exposed to someone infected, the scholar emphasized that the app did not receive any public endorsement by prominent figures of the government and that less than one million Israelis have downloaded it so far.“I think that the reason for it is that the government prefers to use the Shin Bet system,” she stated.Shwartz Altshuler also cautioned that further analysis of the data collected that is being weighed by the government, such as combined the locations visited with a person’s personal profile – age, health background and so on – in order to create a ranking system based on which people would be allowed to go out or not could represent a further break on individuals’ rights, and not only to privacy but also of movement. Also in this case, the lack of transparency and supervision, as well as of the opportunity to appeal the decision, would be a huge problem.The expert said that in situations where citizens want to avoid being tracked, they should leave their phones at home and talk through alternative systems, such as WhatsApp, rather than through a regular phone line.