Israelis with Polish citizenship can enter U.S. without visa

Today is the first day that Polish citizens can enter the United States without a visa.



Just over a month ago, on October 4, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he nominated Poland for the Visa Waiver Program.

I have just officially nominated Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program. With this decades long-awaited announcement, we are in the final steps of the process which, when complete, would grant Polish nationals visa-free business and tourism travel to the U.S. & vice versa. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

"I have just officially nominated Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program. With this decades long-awaited announcement, we are in the final steps of the process which, when complete, would grant Polish nationals visa-free business and tourism travel to the U.S. & vice versa," Trump tweeted.For the nearly 50,000 Israelis with Polish passports, this opens the door to the US and eliminates the need for lengthy visa applications. The process includes a $160 fine and a personal interview.Those who have been previously denied visa applications or have things preventing them from entering the US (such as a criminal investigation) will still need a visa to enter the US, Ynet reported. This also applies to those who are citizens of countries that have agreements with the US.

