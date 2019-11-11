Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Israelis with Polish citizenship can enter U.S. without visa

Just over a month ago, on October 4, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he nominated Poland for the Visa Waiver Program.

By
November 11, 2019 12:38
1 minute read.
Today is the first day that Polish citizens can enter the United States without a visa.

"I have just officially nominated Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program. With this decades long-awaited announcement, we are in the final steps of the process which, when complete, would grant Polish nationals visa-free business and tourism travel to the U.S. & vice versa," Trump tweeted.


For the nearly 50,000 Israelis with Polish passports, this opens the door to the US and eliminates the need for lengthy visa applications. The process includes a $160 fine and a personal interview.

Those who have been previously denied visa applications or have things preventing them from entering the US (such as a criminal investigation) will still need a visa to enter the US, Ynet reported. This also applies to those who are citizens of countries that have agreements with the US.


