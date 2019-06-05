Israel's first lady Nechama Rivlin laid to rest - watch funeral live

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The funeral of Israel's first lady Nechama Rivlin is taking place on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on Wednesday.



Nechama's coffin was first placed at the Jerusalem Theater. There, the public was invited to pay their respects.



In the ceremony, Rabbi Benny Lau will read the psalms. President Rivlin and his son, Ran, will read Kaddish, followed by Cantor Shai Abramson, who will sing the prayer El Male Rechamim. The singers Rona Kenan and Alon Eder will honor the memory of Nechama with songs.



Eulogies will be delivered by the president, his daughter Anat and the author Ha'im Beer.



“At the request of the family, and as a mark of their deep appreciation for the concern shown by the citizens of Israel during her illness, the public is invited to participate in both events,” the President’s Residence said.



Nechama passed away one day before her 74th birthday on Tuesday. She suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, an interstitial lung disease, and has used an oxygen tank for many years to assist her breathing.She is survived by their three children – Rivka, Anat and Ran – and seven grandchildren.



Nechama Rivlin was born in 1945 in Moshav Herut, in the Sharon region. Her parents, Drora (Keila) and Mendy Shulman, immigrated to what was then Palestine from the Ukraine and were among the moshav's founders.



She worked as a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in the departments of zoology, ecology and genetics before retiring in 2007.



Menachem Shlomo contributed to this story.

