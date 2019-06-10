Israel's Gaza region fully settled despite security situation

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Despite the ongoing security situation surrounding the Gaza Strip, five years after a government initiative began to improve settlement and develop communities in the Gaza perimeter, the settlements are full, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced on Monday.



The regions of Sha'ar Hanegev, Eshkol, Sdot Negev and Hof Ashkelon absorbed 1,198 new families from 2014-2019, a population increase of 15%, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, and for the first time it was declared that the communities are full.

After Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014, the government announced an initiative to develop the area economically, socially and culturally.Implementation was assigned to the Settlement Division – a body run by WZO - with a plan formulated by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in coordination with the Minister for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee, the Minister of Construction and Housing and the Regional Councils.Although still an ongoing security concern for Israel's government due to the threat from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, hundreds of millions of shekels were assigned to the region to improve services, infrastructure and to attract new settlers.Investment in development and agricultural infrastructure was increased including animal structures, roads, drainage, water systems and reservoirs, and the lighting and electrical infrastructure were improved in order to increase personal safety.120 new shelters were added in agricultural areas. and the program strengthened and supported the rural tourism framework and tourist initiatives.The plan also included an additional NIS 40 million for agricultural activity in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, an addition of 20 million cubic meters of water, and an increase in the quota of foreign workers and reduced employers' tax on farmers employing foreign workers.Dr. Ruti Frum Aricha, Director of the Planning Authority said ,"The Ministry of Agriculture recognizes the difficulties of families who choose to live in the vicinity, appreciates and welcomes the choice to house themselves there. In doing so, the Ministry is doing all it can to improve the lives of the residents and make it easier for them, by all means at their disposal."Dr Frum Aricha continued, "The rehabilitation and upgrading of infrastructures and public buildings in the surrounding communities...has led to a significant and unprecedented investment in improving the appearance of the settlements, which contributed greatly to shaping an improved and attractive living environment."

