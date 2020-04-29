The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's Independence Day flyover begins, when will it reach hospitals?

The flyover will change it's customary route to fly over hospitals across Israel instead.

By ALON EINHORN  
APRIL 29, 2020 10:33
The Israel Independence Day traditional flyover will take a unique route on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown enforced by the Israel Police.
Traditionally, the flyover passes above central Independence Day celebration locations. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has initiated a lockdown and instructed the public to remain home.
Thus, the flyover will change it's customary route to fly over hospitals across Israel instead. The route is as follows (times listed are Israel time):
09:40 a.m.: Wolfson Medical Center, Holon
09:45 a.m.: Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv
09:52 a.m.: Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan
09:58 a.m.: Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak + Assuta Medical Center, Tel Aviv
10:05 a.m.: Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba
10:10 a.m.: Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel, Petah Tikva + The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva + The Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon Campus, Petah Tikva
12:12 p.m.: Emek Medical Center, Afula
12:21 p.m.: Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, Poriya (near Tiberias)
12:28 p.m.: Ziv Medical Center, Safed
12:36 p.m.: The Galilee Medical Center, Nahariya
12:42 p.m.: Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa
12:45 p.m.: Bnai Zion Hospital (Rothschild), Haifa
12:46 p.m.: Carmel Medical Center, Haifa
12:56 p.m.: Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera
01:01 p.m.: Laniado Medical Center, Netanya
02:54 p.m.: Barzilai Medical Center, Ashkelon
02:59 p.m.: Assuta Ashdod Medical Center
03:05 p.m.: Kaplan Medical Center, Rehovot

03:11 p.m.: Shamir Medical Center, Tzrifin
03:20 p.m.: Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem
03:23 p.m.: Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem
03:27 p.m.: Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus
03:45 p.m.: Joseftal Hospital, Eilat
03:50 p.m.: Soroka-University Medical Center, Beersheba


