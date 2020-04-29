Israel's Independence Day flyover begins, when will it reach hospitals?

The Israel Independence Day traditional flyover will take a unique route on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown enforced by the Israel Police.Traditionally, the flyover passes above central Independence Day celebration locations. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has initiated a lockdown and instructed the public to remain home. Thus, the flyover will change it's customary route to fly over hospitals across Israel instead. The route is as follows (times listed are Israel time):09:40 a.m.: Wolfson Medical Center, Holon09:45 a.m.: Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv09:52 a.m.: Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan09:58 a.m.: Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak + Assuta Medical Center, Tel Aviv10:05 a.m.: Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba10:10 a.m.: Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel, Petah Tikva + The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva + The Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon Campus, Petah Tikva12:12 p.m.: Emek Medical Center, Afula12:21 p.m.: Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, Poriya (near Tiberias)12:28 p.m.: Ziv Medical Center, Safed12:36 p.m.: The Galilee Medical Center, Nahariya12:42 p.m.: Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa12:45 p.m.: Bnai Zion Hospital (Rothschild), Haifa12:46 p.m.: Carmel Medical Center, Haifa12:56 p.m.: Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera01:01 p.m.: Laniado Medical Center, Netanya02:54 p.m.: Barzilai Medical Center, Ashkelon02:59 p.m.: Assuta Ashdod Medical Center
03:11 p.m.: Shamir Medical Center, Tzrifin
03:05 p.m.: Kaplan Medical Center, Rehovot
03:20 p.m.: Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem
03:23 p.m.: Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem
03:27 p.m.: Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus
03:45 p.m.: Joseftal Hospital, Eilat
03:50 p.m.: Soroka-University Medical Center, Beersheba