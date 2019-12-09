‘Israel’s Nobel Prize’ goes to 11 winners - Watch live
The award has been awarded annually since 2002 to Israeli citizens in recognition of “academic or professional excellence."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 9, 2019 18:14
2019 EMET Prize Laureates, back row from left to right: Professor Benjamin Z. Kedar, Professor Avner De Shalit, Dr. David Weinfeld, Professor Mordechai Segev, and Professor Tsvi Piran. Front row, left to right: Professor Michal Schwartz, Professor Azar Gat, and Dr. Hannah Amit-Kochavi. Other winners
(photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
Israel’s EMET prize, sponsored by the A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture in Israel, is being awarded at the Jerusalem Theater. Watch live:
