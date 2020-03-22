Israel's first coronavirus case of unknown origin released from hospital

Israel's 29th coronavirus patient and first case of unknown origin was discharged from the hospital Friday.The patient is a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance driver and paramedic from Einav in the West Bank. "It feels a bit like going to freedom," the patient said in a statement, "but I left a wife and children behind, so it's not easy," he added, referring to the family members he infected with the virus.The patient was also contacted after his release by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, who expressed support for him and his family."I want to say thank you to the community, the head of the council, for the caring warmth of the care, just kind words, the hug and the love we get is unbelievable," the patient said, adding that "I want to tell the public that we must follow the [Health Ministry's] rules."The coronavirus outbreak has spread throughout Israel and has infected over 800 people at the time of writing. Currently, there has only been one fatality.