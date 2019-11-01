Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel’s gov't made up fake Jewish immigrants on Twitter to promote aliyah

An investigation by The Times of Israel found that the Immigrant Absorption Ministry there posted stock images of people on Twitter and made up fake immigrant stories about them with fabricated quote

By BEN SALES/JTA
November 1, 2019 06:14
1 minute read.
Israel’s gov't made up fake Jewish immigrants on Twitter to promote aliyah

ARYEH AND Shoshana Wasserman, along with two of their children, arrive in Israel last week after making aliyah. . (photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

Tens of thousands of people move to Israel every year. But Israel’s government apparently had some trouble finding real immigrants who want to talk about their positive experiences.


An investigation by The Times of Israel found that the Immigrant Absorption Ministry there posted stock images of people on Twitter and made up fake immigrant stories about them with fabricated quotes. The ministry did not respond to a Times of Israel inquiry but, according to the article, deleted many of the posts after the inquiry was made.

The publication could not find any of the handful of so-called immigrants on any social media. In one case, it confirmed that the image was a  real person — who was not an immigrant and never made the quote attributed to him.

For example, The Times of Israel could not find a record of a “Tanya Lipworth from Chicago, USA” who “could never imagine that I would fulfill the #Zionist dream.” The photo of “Tanya,” a cursory internet reverse image search found, mostly is attached to the name “Laura Larson.”

“If it is the case that this is a genuine ministry account, and the photos and names are fabricated, it is nothing short of horrendous,” said Jason Pearlman, a former spokesman for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, according to The Times of Israel. “To use stock images to illustrate classrooms or meetings is one thing, but at a time when Israel’s credibility is constantly attacked on social media, to make people up is nothing short of idiotic.”


Related Content

Sara, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives at a court hearing in fraud trial
November 1, 2019
Sara Netanyahu interrogated: "I'm being trampled like a cockroach"

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings