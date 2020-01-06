The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's leading hospital provides health services via WhatsApp

In addition, the WhatsApp service makes it possible for patients to request and receive information 24 hours a day as well as facilitate secure document transfer - all done with one easy phone call.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 6, 2020 17:43
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Main entrance to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, the largest hospital in Israel, now provides health services through the popular messaging application WhatsApp - and will be the first major public hospital in the country to offer this type of communication alternative to their patients.
The ability for communication via WhatsApp was integrated into the medical center's already existing SimpleChat structure - which concentrates all forms of referrals, whether it be email, phone, SMS, online messenger or WhatsApp, into one easily accessible database - by the Tel Aviv-based Elad Software Systems, who also served as the creators of the initial chat system.
"Installing WhatsApp in the hospital's service system will allow us to route up to 50% of the calls currently received by digital channels to allow patients to receive documents and provide information over the course of one easy phone call," Shimi Ernst, CIO and digital transformation manager at Sheba Medical Center said.
"We deal with about 3,000 telephone inquiries every day, so the service and improvements to efficiency improvements are significantly beneficial for [patients and medical staff]. Installing WhatsApp on the system allows us to significantly improve the customer experience and helps us strengthen our relationship with our patients."
Sheba Medical - ranked the tenth best hospital in the world, according to a report by Newsweek - allows those seeking outpatient medical services to coordinate their hospital visit through a live or automated customer support representative, depending on preference, via WhatsApp - in turn significantly shortening wait times for all center services.
In addition, the WhatsApp service makes it possible for patients to request and receive information 24 hours a day as well as facilitate secure document transfer - all able to be completed over the course of one phone call.
The service underwent a soft-launch in early September, and since the pilot the amount of WhatsApp referrals has steadily risen week to week. Now, 20% of calls funneled through the Sheba Medical call center are placed through WhatsApp, showing evidence that Sheba Medical patients are quickly adopting the new communication protocols.



Tags medicine hospital sheba medical center WhatsApp
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies