Israels take 60-hour evacuation journey home from New Zealand

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 15, 2020 20:39
Israelis en route from New Zealand to Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: ELYA EVEN TZUR)
Israelis en route from New Zealand to Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: ELYA EVEN TZUR)
Sixteen Israelis were expected to return to Israel from New Zealand on Saturday night at the end of a 60-hour evacuation journey.
The Israelis were allowed aboard a special flight organized by Germany to evacuate its citizens; Germany has helped many Israelis on the way home in recent weeks.
Then, the Israelis flew to Lisbon, where they were allowed to remain for many hours despite a closure to foreigners, after the Israeli Embassy to Portugal attained special permission. Israeli diplomats also arranged for beds to be set up in the airport for the travelers.
From there, the Israelis boarded a special Israir flight from Lisbon to Ben-Gurion Airport.
The long journey came several days after the Israeli Embassy to New Zealand arranged for 31 other Israelis to be evacuated on a German flight.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said “this once again proves the Foreign Ministry will do all it can to bring back every Israel that wants to return. That is the value of mutual responsibility.”
The Foreign Ministry expressed its gratitude to Germany for the help it has been giving to Israelis by making room for them on their evacuation flights around the world.
There are still Israelis who chose to remain in New Zealand even though there were more seats on the flight out.
 


Tags Foreign Ministry new zealand Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
