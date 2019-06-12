It’s all about the breakfast, parents – New study shows

Sandwich.
(photo credit: PR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A study encompassing 5,180 schoolchildren in 35 towns across the country found that the new dietary plan ‘a sandwich for each child’ lead to a decease of 45% of children walking about during class, a press release on behalf of Nevet
reported on Wednesday.
Nevet is an NGO that provides sandwiches to children in Israeli schools.
The figure of children harassing other children repeatedly fell by 46% and a 41% drop had been noticed in children who display violent actions.
Smoking and relaying on drugs such as Ritalin also dropped by 22% and 12% respectfully.
“A well-fed child is a child with the capacity to take up an interest,” those asked to respond to the study’s questions said. Other answers pointed out that the program ensures equality among the students, “nobody is hungry and nobody is able to know if someone is going without food because of poverty or negligence.”
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>