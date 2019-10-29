Ohana: ‘Inner’ State Attorney’s Office conspires against elected officials

In an unprecedented attack on an office in his own ministry, Justice Minister Amir Ohana lambasted the State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday which he accused of conspiring against public officials for political purposes.



Speaking at a special press conference at the ministry, Ohana alleged that there was cabal of officials in an“inner State Attorney’s Office” that has successfully ended the careers of public officials of whom it disapproved.

Ohana, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , was largely referencing the handling of the three criminal cases against Netanyahu, and denounced the way the State Attorney’s Office, which is under the Justice’s Ministry’s authority, had conducted itself during the investigations.“There is a State Attorney’s Office inside the State Attorney’s Office, which conducts a give and take relationship with journalists - there are those who would describe it as a relationship of bribery - and leaks to them investigative materials,” alleged Ohana during his press conference.Details of the criminal investigations against Netanyahu have repeatedly been leaked to the press, something which the prime minister has frequently denounced.“The State Attorney’s Office inside the State Attorney’s Office, a small cult supported by reporters in the field, have terminated many careers of public officials,” Ohana continued.“The inner State Attorney’s Office establishes its timetable in accordance with the political timetable, the elections and coalition negotiations, and leaks investigative material received as part of its work.”Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah denounced Ohana’s declaration, saying his tenure as minister was “an embarrassment to his predecessors” and to the State of Israel itself.“Justice Minister Ohana is signalling Netanyahu's twilight days,” said Shelah.“Ever since he entered the position he has dealt principally with attacking the offices which he is entrusted with, as an open emissary of the residents of the Balfour residence,” continued the MK in reference to Netanyahu and his family.

