Jack Ma Foundation donates medical supplies from China to Israel

Two shipments departed from Shanghai, China and arrived in Tel Aviv earlier this week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 18:03
Photo of the cargo loading in Beijing, China
(photo credit: ALIBABA)
The Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation, philanthropic organizations established by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. founder Jack Ma, announced they have donated face masks, face shields, test kits and protective gears to Israel to support the country in its war against the coronavirus.
As the number of coronavirus cases in Israel is increasing at an alarming rate, such donations are essential. In fact, hospitals across the country have recently reported a lack of protective equipment, putting healthcare workers and their patients' lives at risk. Furthermore, recent reports have also found that hospitals may face a shortage of equipment such as respirators.
Two shipments departed from Shanghai, China, and arrived in Tel Aviv earlier this week. 
The donations are part of a number of other initiatives led by the two foundations to help countries most affected by the coronavirus. Over the past few weeks, they have been sending medical supplies to the United States and a number of countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe, including France and Italy. 
 
The foundations are also funding research projects to develop coronavirus treatments, in China, at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Australia and Columbia University in the United States. 
They have also published and distributed a handbook on lessons and best practices for treating COVID-19 patients from the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine. 
More recently, the Jack Ma Foundation launched an online platform for doctors and nurses around the world to exchange ideas, lessons and knowhow to fight the coronavirus. 


