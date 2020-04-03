Jaffa riots continue for a second day, rocks thrown towards firefighters

A number of young people in Jaffa, some of which were minors, set fire to dumpsters and threw rocks and bricks toward the road on Yefet Street, later throwing rocks at a fire truck which arrived on the scene on Thursday to extinguish the dumpster-fire.

ערב שני של מהומות ביפו, זה עובר מתחת לרדאר אבל זה קורה. שני כבאים נפצעו מזריקת אבנים ופחים נשרפו. אמש שוחררו ארבעה מתוך ששת העצורים (בהם אימאם מסגד הים בעיר) ושניים הובאו לבית המשפט שהאריך מעצרו של אחד. בקרב ההנהגה ישנם דיונים ביממה האחרונה האם לצאת להפגנה רחבה או לא. השטח תוסס pic.twitter.com/xOUKXuVs3b April 2, 2020

As a result, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and the truck received minor damage.

Later on Thursday, police arrested a 17-year-old Jaffa resident in suspicion of arson and throwing rocks, finding incendiary devices in his possession after conducting a search.

The suspect is currently being investigated at the police station.

"The police will use all of the means at its disposal to bring to justice violators of the law who, in their violent behavior, constitute a real risk to public life."

On Wednesday, A riot erupted in Jaffa after police arrested a man who allegedly violated the Health Ministry’s coronavirus quarantine orders, police reported.

Dozens of people took part in the protest, which also took place on Yefet street, n the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa, where many Arab-Israelis reside.

אלימות המשטרה ביפו מוכיחה שוב את היחס הברוטלי שלה כלפי האזרחים בכלל והאזרחים הערבים בפרט. במשבר הקשה של כל העולם אל מול הקורונה, אין איך להבין את את ההתנהגות וההתנהלות של המשטרה. בדרך בה הם נהגו, המשטרה סיכנה את התושבים ביפו ואת כוחותיה בצורה מיותרת. pic.twitter.com/hUurm230dF April 1, 2020



MK Sami Abu Shehadeh from the Arab Joint List took to social media to write that once again the "Police has shown its brutality to citizens in general and Arab citizens in particular."

Jerusalem Post Staff also contributed to this article.

Shehadeh argued that the pandemic of COVID-19 is one more reason to be baffled by this show of force, which he claimed was placing the officers themselves at risk.

A spokesperson for Israel Police said that it usually protects the right of protesters but could not allow violence against its own men or risk placing the public's health at risk during the time of a pandemic.