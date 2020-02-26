The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jason Greenblatt joins OurCrowd as Middle East special envoy

“I am looking forward to embarking on this challenging and exciting journey with Jon Medved and the rest of the talented team at OurCrowd,” Greenblatt stated.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 13:01
Jason Greenblatt at the 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit (photo credit: OURCROWD)
Jason Greenblatt at the 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit
(photo credit: OURCROWD)
Former Middle East special envoy Jason Greenblatt is joining OurCrowd, a large venture capital investment company in Israel, as a partner specializing in facilitating relations with potential clients in the Middle East region.
“I am delighted to join OurCrowd and help bring its mission of democratizing venture investing to the broader Middle East, helping startups to solve urgent problems in medical, sustainable and cyber technology, and linking them to the investors they need to bring their innovative ideas to reality,” he said, according to a statement by OurCrowd.
Greenblatt, 52, worked as a lawyer for US President Donald Trump for two decades prior to joining the administration, where he became the architect behind the “Deal of the Century" Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Positioned as a staunch defender of the Jewish state, Greenblatt has made numerous trips to Israel, the Palestinian territories and the Middle East since assuming his position in the administration just over three years ago. He resigned his position in September 2019.
“I have spent time recently addressing a problem that many people believed was impossible [to solve]. There are those who look at an impossible problem and simply can’t see past it," Greenblatt said. "And then there are those, like OurCrowd, its investors and its portfolio companies, who look at a problem and see not an impossibility but an opportunity that can be addressed with the application of resources, talent, ingenuity and dedication.”
Together with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Greenblatt was one of the more high-profile US officials working to strengthen the US-Israel alliance, and helped change the way the American government speaks about settlements, checkpoints and other contentious issues related to the conflict.
“As a partner at OurCrowd, I will continue building relationships between Israel and its neighbors in the region; to work on what once seemed impossible, building together an economic bridge of peace," he said. "By working together on investments, innovation and technology, Israel and its neighbors can together provide a new potent energy to the region.
"Together with OurCrowd, I am committed to helping create a Middle East 2.0 – whose might and energy can power the region, and the world, to a much brighter future."
Greenblatt explains that his intention is for the Middle East to thrive, and that in order to do this the region must be united – Palestinians, Israelis, Jordanians, Egyptians, Saudis, Emiratis, Qataris, Omanis, Bahrainis, Kuwaitis and others – working together to "build a new future today, for all the peoples of the Middle East."
“I am looking forward to embarking on this challenging and exciting journey with [founder and CEO] Jon Medved and the rest of the talented team at OurCrowd,” he said.
Working to gain Middle East investment opportunities is no easy feat for any Israeli company, considering that the bulk of its gulf neighbors hold no formal ties with Israel except two:, Jordan and Egypt.
OurCrowd has been working for years to establish these types of relationships despite the uphill battle it entails. Most recently, the OurCrowd Summit in Jerusalem included participants hailing from every member state of the Arab League. In January, Medved became the first Israeli venture capitalist to address the SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Abu Dhabi at the Emirates Palace.
"We are delighted to welcome Jason Greenblatt to the OurCrowd team," Medved said. "He is not only a visionary who is pointing the way to a brighter future for the entire region, but he is someone who makes things happen. This is going to be an incredible journey together, and we look forward to making formerly impossible dreams of regional economic and technology cooperation come true."
Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem Jason Greenblatt OurCrowd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by