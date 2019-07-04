Jellyfish swarm Ashkelon power station, block operating systems

Jelly fish at the Rutenberg power plant in Ashkelon (Credit: Yossi Weiss, IEC)
From the early hours of Wednesday night, the employees of the Israeli Electric Company at the Rutenberg power plant (Ashkelon) have had to deal with thousands of jellyfish arriving at their station via the seawater, according to the IEC.
As far as the IEC is concerned, this could disrupt production at the station considerably.
The jellyfish are concentrated in the filters of the power station, which are intended to stop them from blocking the operating systems and are diverted to dedicated tankers.
Thus, the regular operation of the power supply in the power stations is possible. In the coastal power stations of the Israel Electric Corporation, seawater is used to cool the energy systems.
