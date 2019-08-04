Jennifer Lopez takes Maor Rayri to Moscow

JENNIFER LOPEZ brings her Vegas-like extravaganza to Tel Aviv..
US singer and movie star Jennifer Lopez was so impressed with the show Maor Rayri gave during her opening act in her Thursday concert in Tel Aviv she invited him to perform as part of her Moscow concert which is scheduled for Sunday evening, Maariv reported.
The Israeli singer, known as ADL, recently gained world-wide attention after he performed with American rapper Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr.) and Columbian singer Maluma (Juan Arias).
The Saturday performance was the first time Lopez sang for her Israeli fans.
The famous pop-icon is currently on her “It’s My Party” tour which includes 38 shows, 6 of them in major cities outside the US.
Lopez also stars in the 2019 movie Hustlers
alongside Cardi B and Julia Stiles, based on a 2015 New York Magazine article that reported how a band of strippers decided to con their male clients out of vast sums of money.
