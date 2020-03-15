Jerusalem Mayor to the people of Italy: We are with you!

Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon expressed solidarity with the people of Italy during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday when he said “Italy! Jerusalem is with you!” A press release on behalf of his office reported.
The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem were lit with the colors of the Italian flag in a show of support to the hardest hit nation after China with COVID 19.
Leon wished a quick recovery and plenty of health to the people of Italy and everyone in Israel and the world.
Rome and Jerusalem have a long mutual history, one of the founding texts of modern Zionism is the 1862 work by Moses Hess Rome and Jerusalem in which he framed the Jewish question in the framework of modern European, including Italian, nationalism.