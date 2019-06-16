‘Jerusalem Post’ conference takes Manhattan

The speakers at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2019.
The eighth annual Jerusalem Post New York conference kicks off Sunday afternoon Israel time (Sunday morning in New York) with a stellar lineup of leading Israeli and US officials focusing on the Trump peace plan, rising antisemitism and the upcoming elections in Israel.
Taking place at the Marquis Marriott Hotel in Times Square, the conference will feature US President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt being interviewed onstage by the Post’s editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz. Greenblatt has been one of the prime architects of the Trump "Deal of the Century" which is expected to be released sometime this year. Katz will also interview US Congressman Eliot Engel.
Five ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lame duck government – Israel Katz, Tzachi Hanegbi, Ofir Akunis, Gilad Erdan and Tzipi Hotovely - will be on hand to talk about Israel’s challenges and looking ahead at the September elections. Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked - expected to be a sought-after candidate in the elections - will also be appearing at the day-long conference in an interview with Channel 12’s Dana Weiss. Former Jerusalem mayor and now Likud MK Nir Barkat will also be interviewed on stage by Jerusalem Report editor Steve Linde.
Also featured are Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon and the country’s Consul General in New York Dani Dayan.
In likely the most controversial segment of the conference, the Post’s Katz will interview former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who has been highly critical of the Netanyahu government.
And in one of the most popular appearances at the event, expected to be attended by over 1,000 people, the author of 'Son of Hamas,' – the Green Prince Mosab Hassan Yousef - will be giving a talk. A fiery speaker, Yousef helped the Shin Bet prevent terror attacks and exposed Hamas cells that resulted in the imprisonment of his own father Sheikh Hassan Yousef.
Watch the conference live on www.jpost.com
beginning at 4 p.m. Israel time (9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.)
