Jerusalem Zoo sends money to help fire-injured animals in Australia

The Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem is responding to the horrific fires currently raging in Australia by donating veterinary medical supplies meant to be used in Victoria's East Gippsland region, a press release reported on Sunday. The items will include burn creams, milk replacers, wound sprays and hydration concentrates. Since September, fires have killed 23 people in Australia and destroyed 1,200 homes, BBC reported. About a million animals have been killed, The Guardian reported. The fires not only kill animals, but also destroy the plants they need for food and shelter. Since Australia has a unique eco-system, many species which only exist there might perish and become extinct due to the fires. Readers interested in donating to the Biblical Zoo's relief efforts to save Australian wildlife see here.