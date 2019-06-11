Jerusalem expands 'clean air' zone to whole city

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Jerusalem Municipality has approved a plan to expand its existing city center "clean air" zone to the whole city, it announced on Tuesday.



The City Council voted in favor of modifying a December 2017 municipal bylaw establishing a "reduced emission area" in the city center, expanding it to the entire Jerusalem area and updating the municipality's definition of a "polluting vehicle."

The aim of the new measure, the municipality said, was to improve air quality across all of Jerusalem by limiting the entry of heavy and polluting diesel vehicles into the city. It also follows a May 2017 government decision calling for the reduction of transportation-related air pollution in Jerusalem."Transportation is one of the primary sources of air pollution in city centers and population centers," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion."Pollution endangers the population and leads to an increase in morbidity rates. The updated plan will lead to improved health and life quality for the residents."City zones designated as "reduced emission areas," the entry to which is marked with road signs specifying restrictions on entry for polluting vehicles, will now apply to all areas under municipal control. The definition of a "polluting vehicle" will be updated in accordance with national clean air regulations from 2012."Public health precedes everything," said city councilman Arieh King, charged with environmental protection at the municipality."The plan to reduce emissions from transportation is a significant component of our efforts to protect public health, while minimizing impact to daily life. All residents and visitors to Jerusalem will benefit from this."Supporting the municipality's initial efforts, the Ministry of Environmental Protection agreed to provide assistance worth NIS 5 million for the reduction of transportation-related pollution, and an additional NIS 5m. for the construction of nighttime parking lots for public transportation, including electrical charging infrastructure for buses.Alongside the updated plans, the municipality has also introduced a program to assist owners of polluting vehicles install particle filters or scrap their vehicles to ensure compliance. Enforcement will be ensured through cameras monitoring vehicles entering restricted areas.In addition to expanding the program, the municipality also highlighted a range of extra measures taken to reduce air pollution in the capital city.Actions include the construction and expansion of the Jerusalem Light Rail, restricted entry for private vehicles into the city center, adding bicycle parking racks and cycling lanes throughout the city, and the use of solar energy for streetlights and public buildings.

