Jerusalem municipal employees arrested on suspicion of corruption

A senior city official of the Jerusalem municipality, his assistant and a member of a company working the Jerusalem municipality have been arrested on suspicion of corruption.



The employees of the municipality and a senior member of a company working with the Jerusalem municipality are suspected of receiving and giving bribes for the promotion of personal interests over a period of seven years.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning after an undercover investigation that was underway for about 10 months.The investigation found that the senior city official and his personal assistant had "provided free" thousands of tickets for events and performances and promoted other favors for seven years, including the the cancellation of parking reports and fines of associates.It was also suspected that the senior member of the municipal company was involved in a bid to obtain permits for the demolition of a building in the south of the city, which is defined as a "building for preservation" that belonged to his wife, in order to demolish the building and construct new apartments on the site.After collecting enough evidence against the three key suspects, the police arrested the suspects. One municipal worker is in his 30s and the other in his 70s.The suspects are residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area.Arrests were made in their homes.On Tuesday afternoon, the suspects will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.

