Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jerusalem municipal employees arrested on suspicion of corruption

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning after an undercover investigation that was underway for about 10 months.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
August 6, 2019 11:23
1 minute read.
Jerusalem city hall in Safra Square

Jerusalem city hall in Safra Square. (photo credit: DANIEL BARÁNEK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A senior city official of the Jerusalem municipality, his assistant and a member of a company working the Jerusalem municipality have been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

The employees of the municipality and a senior member of a company working with the Jerusalem municipality are suspected of receiving and giving bribes for the promotion of personal interests over a period of seven years.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning after an undercover investigation that was underway for about 10 months.

The investigation found that the senior city official and his personal assistant had "provided free" thousands of tickets for events and performances and promoted other favors for seven years, including the the cancellation of parking reports and fines of associates.

It was also suspected that the senior member of the municipal company was involved in a bid to obtain permits for the demolition of a building in the south of the city, which is defined as a "building for preservation" that belonged to his wife, in order to demolish the building and construct new apartments on the site.

After collecting enough evidence against the three key suspects, the police arrested the suspects. One municipal worker is in his 30s and the other in his 70s.

The suspects are residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area.

Arrests were made in their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspects will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.


Related Content

Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein
August 6, 2019
Ehud Barak crashed at Epstein’s apt. regularly, neighbors say - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings