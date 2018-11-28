Jerusalem? Tel Aviv? What is the best city in Israel?

Jerusalem Chords Bridge.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jerusalem is one of the five most least livable cities in Israel, according to a new report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Walla! News reported Wednesday.
The index indicates that the city has become poorer and its overall socioeconomic situation has deteriorated, Walla! said.
Jerusalem is the largest city with a ranking of 2, the second lowest on the 8-point scale. Tel Aviv received a ranking of 8, the highest possible, and Haifa, Rishon Lezion and Petach Tikva, 7.
The four other towns and cities sharing Jerusalem's ranking are Bnei Brak and the Arab communities Jisr al-Zarka, Umm al-Fahm, Zarzir and Bukata.
The report is based on statistical analysis of data gathered in 2015 regarding 255 local communities, including 201 cities and local councils and 54 regional councils.
"The CBS index suffers from many distortions that do not correctly reflect the positive trends in Jerusalem," a statement from the municipality in response, "and only presents a partial analysis of 2015 data, after an unacceptable four-year delay."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>