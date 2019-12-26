Jerusalem rated fastest growing tourist destination of 2019

Jerusalem was ranked the world's most popular and fastest growing tourist destination by UK-based Euromonitor International, a company specializing in global business intelligence and strategic market analysis, according to Globes Israel.Jerusalem jumped up in the 2019 Top 100 City Destinations report by six places from last year to rank 61st netting an estimated 4.8 million tourists on the year, while Tel Aviv ranked 79th with an expected net of 3 million visitors projected on the year. The Tourism Ministry has noted that Israel welcomed in 4.5 million visitors this year, while the Central Bureau of Statistics projected 4.9 million visitors on the year, so therefore the 4.8 million Jerusalem visitors could be an overestimation.The cities that topped the 2019 list in order were, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Macau, Singapore, London and Paris.