Jewish Agency Fund for Victims of Terror supports Israel's south

ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Danny Danon leads a delegation of UN ambassadors on a tour of Ashkelon to view damage from last weekend’s rockets. . (photo credit: PERMANENT MISSION OF ISRAEL TO THE UN)

In response to the rocket barrage from Gaza on Tuesday, The Jewish Agency for Israel supplied assistance to 6,500 new immigrants in absorption centers and 5,000 seniors in assisted living facilities in affected areas, as well as 7,700 young Jews visiting on Israel Experience programs.



Immediate funds are also being provided by the Jewish Agency to families whose homes were hit by rocket fire.

The Jewish Agency's Emergency Fund provides financial assistance within 48 hours, to families who suffered direct hits, were injured or suffered a death.Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog , said: “I have no doubt that the Jewish world will support the State of Israel, its decision-makers, the military and all the bodies that operate every day for the security of citizens in Israel. We are sending from here a warm hug to the State of Israel.” Herzog stated that The Jewish Agency will continue closely monitoring the situation, providing support and assistance to those affected by any further rocket fire.Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Federations of North America, said: “The Jewish community of North America has supported, and continues to fully support, our brothers and sisters. You are our family in Israel. We are thankful for the work The Jewish Agency is doing for the benefit of the Jewish people, for the women, men and families in Israel. We will always support you. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims.”The Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror is provided immediate emergency assistance to families whose home in the south suffered direct hits. One family already receiving the funds and the other set to receive Wednesday morning.Within hours of Tuesday's attacks, The Jewish Agency’s Amigour subsidiary sent construction teams to repair the homes hit by rocket fire, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.Since 2007, 500 families have been granted such funds. The funds are meant to help cover immediate emergency needs such as medicine, food, clothing and transportation. The fund was established by donors including the JFNA and Keren Hayesod.The immediate response from the Jewish Agency also provides emotional support to the families coping with very difficult situations. “We tell them they are not alone and that we are there to support them, along with Jewish communities around the world,” said Yael Raz, Director of The Jewish Agency’s Emergency Response Division and the Fund for Victims of Terror. “Someone arriving so soon after the attack has a huge impact on their resilience,” Raz added.

