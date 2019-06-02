Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Jewish youth assaulted with tossed bottle in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day

The incident took place near Damascus Gate in the old city of Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 2, 2019 15:54
Jewish youth assaulted with tossed bottle in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day

Man wearing keffiyah with Israeli security officer outside the Damascus gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Police forces were called to Damascus Gate in the old city of Jerusalem on Sunday following an assault on a Jewish youth on Sunday, Police spokesperson reported.

The youth was assaulted with a thrown bottle.

Israel marks Jerusalem Day on Sunday, marking the date of the city’s 1967 unification during the Six-Day War.


The police is investigating the incident.

