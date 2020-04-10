Students, alumni and faculty are working with JCT's LevTech Entrepreneurship Center to respond to requests to provide mobile and web-based solutions for emergency medical service and social service organizations.

"We understand that so many entities can use all the help they can get right now, which is why we are recruiting the talents and innovation of JCT for those who need it the most,” said Orlee Guttman, JCT’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and co-Founder of LevTech. “We want to use the TakeAction initiative not only to provide essential relief and resources, but also to bring people together during this extremely difficult time.”

The program is working to help ambulance services, a nonprofit that delivers food and medicine to the poor and homebound, services for cancer patients, programs for dementia patients and children with physical and mental disabilities who are now homebound without the therapy they need.

Over 300 JCT students, faculty and graduates have joined the TakeAction program. The program is planning to launch Artists TakeAction this week, an online platform for virtual shows in which musicians and other artists will be able to interact live with children who are at home without interactive therapy.

Companies such as Wix and Amazon Web Services have partnered with the program to provide voluntary services to help find these tech solutions.

Many of JCT's students, including the about 40% who come from the ultra-Orthodox community, were not exposed to cutting-edge technologies before beginning studies at the college. About 20% of all women studying computer science in Israel do so at JCT.

LevTech works throughout the year to find solutions to challenges in the medical and social sectors.