The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

J'lem college works to find tech solutions for nonprofits amid coronavirus

'We want to use the TakeAction initiative not only to provide essential relief and resources, but also to bring people together during this extremely difficult time'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2020 09:56
A Jerusalem College of Technology student workin on Magen David Adom training device at the annual Great Minds hackathon, May 2019 (photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)
A Jerusalem College of Technology student workin on Magen David Adom training device at the annual Great Minds hackathon, May 2019
(photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)
As the coronavirus outbreak forces emergency services and nonprofits to keep their distance from the people they normally help, the Jerusalem College of Technology (Machon Lev) has launched the "TakeAction" program to provide technological solutions to keep them in contact.
Students, alumni and faculty are working with JCT's LevTech Entrepreneurship Center to respond to requests to provide mobile and web-based solutions for emergency medical service and social service organizations.
"We understand that so many entities can use all the help they can get right now, which is why we are recruiting the talents and innovation of JCT for those who need it the most,” said Orlee Guttman, JCT’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and co-Founder of LevTech. “We want to use the TakeAction initiative not only to provide essential relief and resources, but also to bring people together during this extremely difficult time.”
The program is working to help ambulance services, a nonprofit that delivers food and medicine to the poor and homebound, services for cancer patients, programs for dementia patients and children with physical and mental disabilities who are now homebound without the therapy they need.
Over 300 JCT students, faculty and graduates have joined the TakeAction program. The program is planning to launch Artists TakeAction this week, an online platform for virtual shows in which musicians and other artists will be able to interact live with children who are at home without interactive therapy.
Companies such as Wix and Amazon Web Services have partnered with the program to provide voluntary services to help find these tech solutions.
Many of JCT's students, including the about 40% who come from the ultra-Orthodox community, were not exposed to cutting-edge technologies before beginning studies at the college. About 20% of all women studying computer science in Israel do so at JCT.
LevTech works throughout the year to find solutions to challenges in the medical and social sectors.


Tags hi-tech technology jerusalem college of technology Jerusalem College of Technology Lev Academic Center (JCT) Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by