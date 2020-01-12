J’lem gets first capsule hotel

The Indig family recently opened the first capsule hotel in Jerusalem, the CapsuleInn Hotel, with an investment of NIS 1.5 million.The hotel has 26 single and double capsules. Capsules are 2.2 m. long and 1 m. high. Mattress sizes are 1 m. and 1.4 m. for single and double capsules, respectively. The capsule has a comfortable bed, multi-channel TV, air conditioner, safe, adjustable lighting, wi-fi, outlet to charge a phone, and more.The hotel’s main area has a meeting room, toilet and shower area, personal lockers for knapsacks and a luggage storage area.
Price per night is NIS 99 for a single capsule and NIS 179 for a double.
