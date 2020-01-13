The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
J'lm, Heritage Ministry inaugurate restaurant complex in Wohl Rose Park

The new complex is designed to improve the quality of life of the many civil servants and visitors to the area.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 13, 2020 19:59
Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and other officials at the opening ceremony. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and other officials at the opening ceremony.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Mitbahon, a new culinary complex, officially opened yesterday in Wohl Rose Park, opposite the Knesset and adjacent to the Supreme Court.
It is a joint initiative of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, the Jerusalem Development Authority and the Jerusalem Municipality.
The Mitbahon will include three food trucks from leading restaurants in Jerusalem that will be rotated monthly. Mobile food trucks will be stationed in the park, with two trucks offering meat selections and one offering dairy food.
The new complex is designed to improve the quality of life of the many civil servants and visitors to the Knesset, government offices and the Supreme Court, as there are no restaurants and cafes in the public space in this area.
The largest concentration of public-sector workers is in this section of the city, including employees from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Transportation Ministry, the Knesset, the Supreme Court and the Bank of Israel, all of whom share the urban space of Givat Ram.
Among those present at the official opening were Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Knesset director-general Albert Sakharovich, Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry director-general Mordechai Benita and Jerusalem Development Authority director-general Eyal Haimovsky.
“The Mitbahon will become a meeting point for policy makers, civil servants and journalists and will enable them to enjoy Jerusalem restaurant cuisine at reasonable prices,” Elkin said at the event.
“The Mitbahon symbolizes the renewal of the city of Jerusalem, its flourishing and prosperity,” Leon said.


