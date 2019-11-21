Jordan canceled a religious conference due to an Israeli delegation

The Jordanian interior ministry has decided to cancel an inter-religious conference meeting under the headline "Peace between religions" since it was to include an Israeli delegation, according to "Tifal for the resistance and against normalization" organization, who worked to cancel the conference.The conference was supposed to start on Thursday, and was to go on for three days. Arabic newspaper The New Arab reported that according to estimations, the Jordanian interior ministry is the one behind the cancellation, in response to the participation of the Israeli delegation in the conference, following "The people's rage over the violations in Jerusalem, the aggressive actions in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support of annexing the Jordan Rift Valley"The Jordanian Organization condemned the conference, while emphasizing that in this meeting there would have been representatives of the "Israeli occupation" as they called it. Moreover, they added that the conference is taking place due to "Activities by Arabic countries to normalize their relations with Israel and in light of Jordan being under threat by its enemy, the clear violation of its sovereignty and the hurting of the holy places under Jordanian protection and the continuing crimes of the "Zionist enemy against our fellow Palestinians" and the never ending war in Gaza. This conference is taking place before "The blood of the Gaza martyrs has dried"The Jordanian organization further added, that the religious headline is "Opening the gates for the marketing of co-existence, which is one of the most dangerous cultural notions, since the enemy is working toward normalization they're trying to find a new and fake method on the resistance, as they are spreading messages of co-existence and peace and love among the attacker and its victim.